Karisma Kapoor revisits ‘Dance of Envy’ from Dil To Pagal Hai with Bharti Singh on India’s Best Dancer Season 5

Karisma Kapoor revisited one of her most memorable Bollywood dance performances on India’s Best Dancer Season 5, recreating the iconic ‘Dance of Envy’ from Dil To Pagal Hai alongside comedian and host Bharti Singh. The actor, who is serving as a judge on the dance reality show, brought back the popular sequence during the latest episode, giving contestants and the audience a nostalgic moment.

Karisma Kapoor revisits ‘Dance of Envy’ from Dil To Pagal Hai with Bharti Singh on India’s Best Dancer Season 5

The original ‘Dance of Envy’ featured Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the 1997 blockbuster Dil To Pagal Hai. The dance sequence went on to become one of the most recognised performances in Hindi cinema, with its choreography, expressions and competitive energy making it memorable for audiences.

Nearly three decades after the film's release, Karisma returned to the performance on the reality show. This time, Bharti Singh joined her for a fun dance-off, adding her trademark comic elements to the act. The duo recreated portions of the popular number while interacting with the contestants and entertaining the studio audience.

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The performance became one of the highlights of the episode, bringing back memories of the original sequence for viewers who have followed Karisma's career over the years. Her appearance also gave the contestants an opportunity to witness a recreation of a dance number that has remained part of Bollywood's popular culture.

Karisma's role as a judge on India’s Best Dancer Season 5 has also brought her back into the spotlight in a different capacity. Through her participation in the show, she has been engaging with dancers and sharing her experience with the contestants.

The recreation of ‘Dance of Envy’ added a nostalgic element to the episode, while Bharti's participation turned the performance into a light-hearted dance-off. The sequence brought together a popular Bollywood number from the 1990s and the current format of the dance reality show.

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