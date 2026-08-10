Sanjay Dutt wishes daughter Trishala on birthday with heartfelt note; says, “You’ll always be my little girl”

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram on Monday to wish his daughter Trishala on her birthday, sharing an affectionate note along with a set of pictures celebrating their bond.

Sanjay Dutt wishes daughter Trishala on birthday with heartfelt note; says, “You’ll always be my little girl”

Sharing the post, Sanjay wrote, “No matter how old you get, you’ll always be my little girl. Happy birthday @trishaladutt love you always.”

Along with the note, he posted several pictures with Trishala, capturing warm father-daughter moments.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She is a licensed psychotherapist specialising in anxiety, depression, substance abuse, OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) and relationship, marital and family issues.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aakhri Sawaal, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and presented by Nikhil Nanda. The film was produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with story, screenplay and dialogues written by Utkarsh Naithani.

Before this film, Sanjay earned praise for his role as SP Chaudhary Aslam Khan in the Dhurandhar franchise. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar was released in India on December 5, 2025, which emerged as a blockbuster. The movie featured a strong cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

The second instalment, Dhurandhar The Revenge, was released in March 2026 and further amplified the franchise’s global success. With its massive box office performance, the film went onto cross the Rs. 1000 crores milestone, becoming the first Indian film to do that.

Also Read: Adnan Sami reveals Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon and others featured in his music videos for FREE: “Not one of them charged a penny”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.