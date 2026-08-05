As the Alia Bhatt-led film marks its fourth anniversary, the actor reflects on one of the most intense sequences that helped make Hamza one of his most talked-about performances.

As Darlings completes four years since its release, Vijay Varma is looking back at the performance that continues to be one of the most defining roles of his career. The actor's portrayal of Hamza, the abusive husband in the dark comedy-drama, received widespread acclaim for its intensity and layered execution, with audiences and critics praising the realism he brought to the complex character.

4 years of Darlings: Vijay Varma recalls Hamza scene that challenged him the most; says, “Darlings had crazy dramatic moments”

Even years after the film's release, Hamza remains one of Vijay Varma's most memorable on-screen performances. While the character sparked strong emotional reactions from viewers, the actor has now opened up about one particular sequence from the film that he especially enjoyed performing.

Reflecting on one of the film's most dramatic moments, Vijay shared, “Darlings had crazy dramatic moments. That guy was under the effects of Haldol, which is like an anti-psychotic drug and alcohol and sleeping pills. They had given him everything and he somehow frees himself and goes to the police station, while under the effect of all these chemicals inside him. He's not able to talk to the policeman and explain to him, those are fun parts.”

The sequence remains one of the standout moments from Darlings, showcasing Hamza in a physically and emotionally vulnerable state. Rather than relying on exaggerated expressions, Vijay's performance was marked by restrained physicality, subtle facial expressions and carefully calibrated body language, capturing the confusion and desperation of the character with remarkable authenticity.

Released in 2022, Darlings explored themes of domestic abuse through a darkly comic lens and generated widespread discussion upon its premiere. Vijay Varma's portrayal of Hamza became one of the film's biggest talking points, with many viewers applauding his ability to disappear into the role and evoke strong reactions despite playing an antagonist.

His scenes opposite Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah were particularly praised for their emotional intensity and added depth to the narrative. The dynamic between the three actors played a key role in making Darlings one of the most discussed streaming releases of the year.

Four years later, Hamza continues to be remembered as one of Vijay Varma's career-defining performances. The role not only showcased his range as an actor but also reinforced his ability to bring nuance and conviction to complex characters, making Hamza a performance that continues to resonate with audiences long after the film's release.

Also Read: Vijay Varma on doing event management course along with Rana Daggubati, “We thought if we worked in events, we’d get to meet film stars and become actors ourselves”

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