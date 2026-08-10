The actress recalled a hilarious incident from the 2003 film while speaking about her memories with the Bachchan family on KBC Season 18.

Preity Zinta is set to appear alongside Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol on the premiere episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 as a part of Batwara 1947 promotions. During an interaction on the show, the actress looked back at her association with the Bachchan family and recalled a humorous incident from the sets of the 2003 film Armaan, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

Preity Zinta reveals she asked for a scene with Amitabh Bachchan in Armaan: “You better die in the scene”

During an interaction with the live studio audience, a fan asked Preity about her memories of working with Amitabh Bachchan and the Bachchan family over the years. Responding to the question, the actress spoke about her admiration for the family before recalling how keen she was to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan early in her career.

Preity revealed that while signing Armaan, she had specifically asked director Honey Irani for a scene with Amitabh Bachchan. She recalled, “Very fond memories, it’s one family that I love and respect alot, but if I have to say if all the memories there are one and I was dying to I was dying to work with Amit ji, Dying to..... and maine bohot try kiya (I tried a lot), and then maine film sign ki (I signed a film named) Armaan, and I told Honey Irani, the director, ki main yeh film karungi agar mera Amit ji ke saath ek scene ho (I will do this film if I have a scene with Amitji). So she said, 'okay, if you're dying to work with him, you better die in the scene.' I am in coma and Amitabh ji comes and I am in coma. Amit ji remember? Aur, I was shaking because it so difficult to act dead. I felt so silly because there was the Amitabh Bachchan in the room and I was like and I was shaking, ‘Preity aap scene kharab kar rahein ho, Priety aap hil rahein ho.. (Preity you are doing the scene badly, Preity you are moving) Preity…’”

The actress went on to explain that the scene required her character to remain in a coma while Amitabh Bachchan appeared in the room. However, being in the presence of the veteran actor made it difficult for her to remain completely still during the shot.

Preity’s anecdote added a lighter moment to the conversation as she recalled being repeatedly reminded by the team that her movements were affecting the scene. Her nervousness while sharing the frame with Amitabh Bachchan ultimately became one of the memories she associated with the film.

Armaan, directed by Honey Irani, featured Amitabh Bachchan alongside Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta and Gracy Singh. Released in 2003, the film revolved around the lives of doctors and their personal and professional relationships.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta will be marking her return to the big screen with Batwara 1947 that features her in the role of Sunny Deol’s wife. The movie also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, among others and is slated to release on August 14.

On the other hand, the new season of KBC 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will premiere on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The season carries the theme ‘Sochna Padega’.

Also Read: Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol join Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18 premiere

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