The Traitors Season 2 has already delivered plenty of drama within its opening episodes, with four contestants exiting the Prime Video reality show so far. Dalip Tahil, Sondous Moufakir, Munawar Faruqui, and Harman Singha have all bid goodbye to the competition, but the makers have now released deleted scenes that offer a closer look at some of the moments that did not make it to the episodes.

The Traitors season 2 deleted scenes: Shalini Passi claims Mallika Sherawat wore fake Dolce & Gabbana; Munawar Faruqui takes dig at Abhishek Malhan, Harman Singha

Among the highlights is a conversation involving Shalini Passi, who made an observation about Mallika Sherawat's outfit and claimed that the luxury label associated with it was not genuine. Another deleted clip features Munawar Faruqui's speech following his elimination, where he reflected on why he believed the contestants were targeting him.

Shalini Passi makes a claim about Mallika Sherawat's outfit

In one of the deleted scenes, Shalini Passi appears to discuss Mallika Sherawat's fashion choices. She claims that she noticed the Dolce & Gabbana branding while helping Sherawat fix her microphone and alleged that the outfit was not actually from the luxury fashion house.

Shalini said, “Maine ek hafta pehle hari rang ki dress aur golden pehni hai Dolce ki, woh nahin hai aisi, main uska mic theek karne gayi thi uska brand dikh gayi woh hai hi nahin Dolce, sab jhut bol rahi hai.”

She went on to compare the outfit with pieces from her own wardrobe, saying that she has owned certain garments for years and has also had outfits custom-made.

“17-18 ke age se pehle rahi hoon kapde, woh bhi banwa ke yeh nahin hai aur main tumhe photos bejhungi,” she said, before mentioning her own green and gold outfits and designers including Versace and Elie Saab.

The comments have now become part of the deleted footage released by the makers, giving viewers another glimpse into the conversations happening inside the reality show.

Munawar Faruqui's deleted elimination speech surfaces

Another deleted scene features Munawar Faruqui during his elimination. In the speech, the comedian suggested that the contestants were less interested in identifying a Traitor and more focused on getting him out of the game.

“Woh log traitor nahin dhoondh rahe the, woh log ko Munawar chahiye tha. Woh insecurities dikhi hai,” Munawar said.

He also spoke about his tendency to trust people and how that has played out in his life. “Mujhe pasand hai logo pe trust karna. Meri poori life mein hua hai jab mai saccha hoon aur maine bolne ki koshish ki hai mai saccha hoon, logon ne nahin maana hai,” he said.

Munawar then addressed Abhishek Malhan, suggesting that his previous experiences had made him more cautious about taking risks with another celebrity.

“Abhishek Malhan, ek baar tu burn ho chuka hai. Kisi aur bade celebrity ke sath ek baar tu thoda jal chuka hai, toh uske baad tu risk nahin lega,” he said.

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He also directly called out Harman Baweja over his actions during the game, saying, “Harman bro, what a bitch you are bro, what a bitch, why did you lie bro? Why did you lie?”

Four contestants have already exited

The Traitors Season 2 premiered on Prime Video last week and has already seen four contestants leave the competition. Sondous Moufakir was murdered as part of the game's Traitors mechanic, while Munawar was eliminated following the Circle of Shaq. Dalip Tahil, meanwhile, exited after failing to receive support during the first task for the prize pot.

Also Read: Karan Johar calls Mallika Sherawat “really quite entertaining” on The Traitors Season 2

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