Former IAS officer and actor Abhishek Singh is set to take on the role of a fearless police officer in his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action-romance drama will feature Singh alongside Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana.

Abhishek Singh on playing a cop in Emraan Hashmi starrer Gunmaaster G9: “I understand the weight, discipline and split-second decisions”

Singh, who recently made his acting debut with the historical drama 1946: Direct Action Day, said his experience in public service helped him approach the role differently. Having worked as an IAS officer, he believes his understanding of authority and responsibility gave him a personal reference point while portraying a police officer on screen.

“Most actors step in front of the camera to play authority; I’ve had the privilege of living it in the real world first. Having served on the ground as an IAS officer, I understand the weight, discipline, and split-second decisions that come with holding responsibility,” Singh said.

He added that his previous career also influenced the way he approached the character in Gunmaaster G9. “Bringing that lived experience into the reel world for Gunmaaster G9 gave my character a raw, authentic edge. In public service, governance taught me conviction; in cinema, this role allowed me to channel that exact mindset into high-octane action,” he said.

For Singh, playing a police officer was not simply about wearing the uniform. “Stepping into the boots of a fearless cop wasn’t just about putting on a uniform. It was about bridging real-life duty with reel-life intensity,” he added.

Abhishek Singh takes on a different role after debut

Singh's upcoming role comes shortly after his acting debut in 1946: Direct Action Day, where he stepped into a demanding historical setting. With Gunmaaster G9, he will move into a contemporary action-driven world and explore a character defined by courage and determination.

The film also features Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 is expected to combine action, romance and drama.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026. For Singh, the project marks another step in his transition from public service to acting, while allowing him to draw from his real-life experiences for a fictional character.

Also Read: Abhishek Singh joins firepower cast of Gunmaaster G9 alongside Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana

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