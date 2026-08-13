Singer Sonu Nigam appeared on the latest episode of trade analyst Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, where he spoke about his use of auto-tune and the changes technology has brought to music recording.

Sonu Nigam reveals he uses auto-tune in certain songs; says, “It can’t replace singers”

The podcast, hosted by Nahta, features singers, composers and music directors discussing their creative journeys. The latest edition centred on Nigam, who reflected on his career and the shift from live orchestral recordings to digital production.

Asked about pitch-correction software, Nigam said, “The era of auto-tune has certainly brought a lot of changes. People say a lot of bad things about it but I say, ‘Jo bhi hua hai aacha hua hai’. In earlier days, you had to sing without auto-tune, and we are lucky to ‘rihaaz' without it, and now we don't need it. But still, I would say I use auto-tune in certain songs of mine. Everything now is so 440, previously everything was live. We had live ‘sarangi’; live stings, so somewhere our pitch didn't have to be perfect.”

He added, “Everything now is digitised; everything is going in a straight line and your voice will sound off if it's raw. Previously, with live music, we used to adjust according to the live music, but now your song will stand out. However, it's our responsibility that we don't use the resources to fix the voices of those who can’t sing. You give your 99% and bring it to 100% with auto tune. Many actors use auto-tune for their songs and it's absolutely fine if they use it to enjoy their dreams. But they cannot replace singers.”

Game Changers: The Music Series is hosted by Komal Nahta and is available on YouTube.

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