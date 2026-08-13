Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has once again raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death, saying she believes there was “some kind of cover-up”. In a recent interview with Supertalks By Themovingship, Shweta also recalled Sushant’s state of mind following the death of his former manager Disha Salian and spoke about the questions that, according to her, remain unanswered.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reiterates “cover-up” concerns: “He kept saying that they will not even spare him”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation into his death and filed a closure report in 2025, concluding that there was no evidence of foul play. The report also cleared Rhea Chakraborty of allegations related to abetment of suicide.

Despite the CBI's findings, Shweta said she continues to have doubts about what happened. “It's been six years; we still do not know what really happened. What was the hurry for post-mortem? He never used to lock his room. How was his room locked from inside? There are several unanswered questions,” she said.

Shweta also claimed that several psychics had told her about alleged foul play in her brother’s death. She said the concerns surrounding the case have continued to trouble her and added, “Something was not right. Something was wrong.”

Shweta recalls Sushant’s reaction to Disha Salian’s death

During the interview, Shweta also spoke about the impact of Disha Salian’s death on Sushant. Salian, who had worked as a celebrity manager, died in June 2020 after falling from a Mumbai residential building. Recalling Sushant’s state of mind at the time, Shweta said, “After Disha Salian's death, he was very much disturbed. He kept saying that they will not even spare him. I don't know. Maybe he had some information he was about to come out with. Maybe something like that.”

When asked whether Sushant’s reference to “they” was about people from Bollywood, Shweta said she was not certain. Shweta further said that she no longer wants to remain focused on getting closure from the investigating agency and would rather concentrate on keeping her brother’s memory alive. “We do not need a closure from CBI now, we know what had happened. Whatever they are doing, maybe cover-up, we know in our hearts what happened. There was some kind of cover-up,” she said.

She added, “Now what do we do? After we know that there was some foul play. What do we do? Should we keep this wound open or should we live Sushant?”

The interview comes around the same time as Rhea Chakraborty’s appearance in The Traitors Season 2, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 13. In the show, Rhea referenced the legal developments surrounding her case while discussing her preference to be an Innocent rather than a Traitor.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal says he “bloody hated” media circus around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains why he left politics

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