Twenty-five years after Dil Chahta Hai made its mark on Hindi cinema, Farhan Akhtar has opened up about the challenges he faced while making the 2001 film. The filmmaker revealed that convincing actors to be part of a story centred on three friends was not easy, especially at a time when romantic dramas and love triangles were popular in Bollywood.

25 Years Of Dil Chahta Hai: Farhan Akhtar reveals why actors hesitated to sign the film: “Everyone wanted to do a love triangle”

Speaking to The Juggernaut, Akhtar recalled the difficulties he faced while casting the film, particularly Aamir Khan. “Casting Aamir Khan wasn't an easy task. Everyone said, 'I don't want to do a multi-hero film' ... At the time, everyone wanted to do a love triangle.”

According to Akhtar, he was clear from the beginning that Dil Chahta Hai would not rely on the familiar storyline of two men competing for the same woman. Instead, friendship was intended to remain at the heart of the film. “For me, the core of the film was about friendship and I wouldn't have two guys fighting over a girl,” he said.

Akhtar also spoke about his efforts to get Aamir Khan to hear the script. Despite his father Javed Akhtar having previously worked with the actor on Lagaan, Farhan chose not to seek a special introduction. Instead, he continued approaching the actor and waited for months for an opportunity to narrate the complete story.

“I didn't ask for any special introduction. I kept knocking on doors and waited eight months before Aamir agreed to hear the full script,” Akhtar recalled. He added that Aamir later told him he appreciated how determined Farhan had been to cast him, as it demonstrated how strongly the filmmaker wanted him for the role.

Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai went on to establish a new portrayal of friendship in mainstream Hindi cinema. As the film completes 25 years, Akhtar's recollection highlights the hurdles he faced before the story of three friends eventually reached the big screen.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar exits Aamir Khan-Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lalkaara; Sidhant Gupta steps in

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