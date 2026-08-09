Twenty-five years after Dil Chahta Hai explored friendship, adulthood and changing relationships, Farhan Akhtar has reflected on where its central characters—Akash, Sid and Sameer might be today. The filmmaker believes that despite the demands of life and the passage of time, the three friends would continue making an effort to stay connected.

Farhan Akhtar imagines Dil Chahta Hai guys Akash, Sid and Sameer 25 years later: “They’ll have a table of their own”

In a conversation with The Juggernaut, Akhtar recalled an incident from a recent holiday that brought the characters of the film to his mind. He spoke about seeing two elderly men meeting regularly at a beach shack and sharing ice cream together. “I saw these two men in their late 60s or 70s. They came to this little beach shack, sat at a table that was reserved for them and ate ice cream sundaes together. I thought it was the most incredible thing. That's where I see Akash, Sid and Sameer. I see them having a table of their own where they always meet and have a chat and have some ice cream sundaes.”

The filmmaker’s vision connects with one of the film’s memorable conversations. In Dil Chahta Hai, Akash suggests that the friends should return to Goa every year, while Sid wonders whether they might even meet once in the next decade. The exchange highlights how friendships can change as people grow older and become occupied with their individual lives.

Akhtar said the conversation remains one of his favourite moments from the film because its relevance becomes clearer with age. “Life will constantly keep getting in the way. You have to make an effort to stay in touch and just be there for each other. It's not something that you imagine in your early 20s, that you're not going to see your friends for five years and six years. We should prepare ourselves for it by really cherishing what we have and enjoying ourselves while we can.”

Reflecting on how he wrote such an observation in his twenties, Akhtar said he simply recognised that it was a possibility. He also revealed that the film’s themes closely mirror his own friendships. “The friends that I had when I wrote that film; they still are my closest friends today after all these years; I just feel blessed. But …” he added with a laugh, “I don't want to jinx it by talking about it too much.”

Also Read : 25 Years Of Dil Chahta Hai: Farhan Akhtar reveals why actors hesitated to sign the film: “Everyone wanted to do a love triangle”

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