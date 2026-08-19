Shaan recalls growing up in a musical family on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Music Series: “ I was the weakest link to music in my family”

Shaan recently opened up about his musical roots and early career while appearing on Komal Nahta’s podcast, Game Changers: The Music Series. The latest season of the series features conversations with singers, composers and music personalities, exploring their creative journeys, inspirations and experiences in the industry.

Shaan recalls growing up in a musical family on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Music Series: “ I was the weakest link to music in my family”

During the conversation, Shaan reflected on growing up in a family with a strong musical background. Despite his eventual success as a playback singer, he revealed that he once considered himself the least musically accomplished member of his family.

"I was the weakest link to music in my family," revealed Shaan.

Elaborating on his childhood and family influences, the singer said, "My father was a composer and a very good singer. My grandfather, mother and sister were also good singers, so I honestly felt I was the weakest link when it came to music in my family. Growing up, I had the rebel in me. I wanted to do journalism and advertising, so my mind was diverted towards those interests."

Shaan also explained that singing came naturally to him rather than being something he formally trained for. "Singing came naturally to me; I didn’t train for it. People feel it’s genetic, but I feel it’s conditioning," he said.

The singer recalled that, despite having opportunities because of his family’s connections to the music industry, he initially chose to turn them down. "I used to get opportunities, living in Mumbai and having singer-parents, but I rejected them. Then, I finally gave in," he shared.

Shaan further remembered how his parents’ involvement in the music industry eventually opened doors for him and his siblings. "My mom was a chorus singer, and my father had a lot of colleagues in the music industry. They got to know that we could sing, and that’s how we got the opportunity to sing in jingles at a very young age."

Through Game Changers: The Music Series, Komal Nahta continues to bring conversations with prominent names from the Indian music industry to the audience. Shaan’s episode offers a glimpse into the experiences that shaped his journey as a singer.

Also Read : Shaan reveals a surprising RECORD career stat: “I have sung for 25-26 newcomers…I sang the first song for Riteish Deshmukh, Zayed Khan, Harman Baweja…”

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