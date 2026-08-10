The actress revealed that she keeps buying books despite having several unread ones at home, as they give her something to look forward to during difficult days.

Shefali Shah marked International Book Lovers Day by giving fans a glimpse into one of her personal habits buying more books despite already having several unread ones at home. The Jalsa actor took to social media to admit that she considers herself a “book hoarder” and explained why she continues to collect books even when she has not finished reading those she already owns.

Shefali Shah admits being a ‘book hoarder’ on International Book Lovers Day: “It’s little things to look forward to”

Sharing her thoughts on the photo-sharing platform, Shefali wrote, “I am a book hoarder. I buy books knowing fully well that I have enough unread ones waiting for me at home. And yes, I am guilty of it… but I think I know why I do it. (sic).”

Shefali went on to explain that books serve as a source of comfort during difficult or emotionally overwhelming days. She said, “Because life will have its slacks. There will be days when emotions feel too heavy, feelings feel too loud, or everything just feels a little… meh. And on those days, I know I have a friend waiting for me. A story I haven't met yet. A world I can disappear into for a while.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

The actor added that her habit is not simply about collecting books but about having something to anticipate. “Maybe that's why I keep buying them. It's not just books I collect. It's little things to look forward to!,” she revealed.

Shefali frequently shares glimpses of her personal life with her Instagram followers. Recently, she also gave fans a look at a handloom saree that has been part of her wedding trousseau for years.

Sharing photographs of herself wearing the saree, Shefali described the outfit as something that continues to remind her of her wedding days. The saree featured a Bandhej-inspired print, Ikat-style motifs and a temple-style zari border.

In her caption, she wrote, “This one has been with me for years. It was part of my wedding trousseau, and somehow, it still has the scent of new love. Taking me back to moments each time I wore it. And it's timeless. Like our memories, eternal almost. That's the magic of handloom. Each time you wear it, you find a new magic that will continue growing alongside!”

Through both posts, Shefali offered fans a glimpse into the sentimental value she attaches to books, memories and things that remain meaningful over time.

Also Read : Manoj Bajpayee recalls convincing Ram Gopal Varma to cast Shefali Shah in Satya; says, “I put my foot down”

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