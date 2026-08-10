Pankaj Tripathi has opened up about the transition of Mirzapur from a popular streaming series to a theatrical film, saying the biggest change will be the way audiences experience the story. Mirzapur: The Film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026, bringing several familiar characters back to the big screen.

Pankaj Tripathi says Mirzapur was a ‘leave me alone’ watch on OTT: “It’s now in ‘party mode’”

Ahead of the film’s trailer launch, Tripathi, who plays the iconic character Kaleen Bhaiya, spoke about how the theatrical format will offer something different from the show’s OTT experience. “The new thing about the film and you actually touched upon this in your question is the scale. On OTT, you watch on screens ranging from 5 to 100 inches, but now you’ll be watching on a 25-to-28-foot screen. So, the major shift is that you get to see it on the big screen and experience it communally. Until now, watching on OTT was a solitary, private affair; now, you’ll be watching it with an audience,” he said.

Tripathi believes watching Mirzapur collectively in theatres will alter the impact of the franchise. “Whenever a performance or art form is experienced communally, the impact changes entirely. Enjoying it in a group creates a unique, shared experience. So, while Mirzapur used to be a “leave me alone” kind of watch, it’s now in “party mode.” The world is the same, the characters are the same, but the story is new, and the experience is much grander,” he added.

The actor also revealed that he recently worked on the film’s dubbing and was impressed by what he saw. “I was doing some dubbing work yesterday and really enjoyed what I saw. I even wondered, ‘Is it just because I’m part of the film that I’m enjoying it so much?’” he said, adding that his excitement increased after seeing the footage.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film stars Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, among others, and will release in Hindi and Telugu.

Also Read : Makers of Mirzapur: The Movie unveil 4 striking new posters ahead of trailer launch, watch

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