The actress expressed gratitude to the real-life Air Force hero and her co-star Jimmy Shergill for portraying the Kargil War story on screen.

Dia Mirza has penned a heartfelt note after portraying Kamalpreet Dhanoa in Netflix’s real-life inspired series Operation Safed Sagar. The actress, who plays the wife of Air Force hero Tony Dhanoa, reflected on the experience of bringing Kamal’s story to the screen and expressed gratitude to the real-life personalities who inspired the characters.

Dia Mirza pens emotional note over playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa in Operation Safed Sagar: “I will carry you in my heart forever”

Taking to Instagram, Dia shared a series of photographs from Operation Safed Sagar and opened up about how playing Kamalpreet became a deeply meaningful experience for her. She wrote, “As artists, we don’t make the parts we play, the parts make the sum total of who we become in this journey of life. Playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa in Operation Safed Sagar is a privilege of a lifetime. Thank you Kamal Ma’am for being who you are. I will carry you in my heart forever…”

The actress also expressed her admiration for Tony Dhanoa, whose role was portrayed by Jimmy Shergill in the series. Dia shared her appreciation for both the real-life Air Force hero and her co-star, writing, “Tony Sir, I am in complete awe of you. Jimmy, it was an honour working alongside side you. I cannot imagine anyone else as Tony Dhanoa.”

This is not the first time Dia Mirza has spoken about the significance of playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa. At the trailer launch of Operation Safed Sagar, the actress had opened up about Kamal’s role in the story and the emotional responsibility of portraying a woman who supported the families of Air Force personnel during the Kargil War.

Speaking about her character, Dia had said, “Kamal ma’am’s part in this story was one of an anchor, somebody who held the women together, who really connected them as a force while their husbands were on the mission and what it meant to her and the women to experience what it was.”

Created by Kushal Srivastava and Abhijeet Singh Parmar and directed by Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar features Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Siddharth, Harssh A. Singh, Adil Hussain, Pawan Chopra and others. The series draws from the real-life Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force’s mission during the 1999 Kargil War.

Operation Safed Sagar was the code name given to the combined arms operation conducted by the Indian Air Force in support of elements of the Indian Army during the Kargil conflict. The mission aimed to help flush out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It also marked the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Through her latest social media post, Dia Mirza has reflected on the personal and professional impact of portraying Kamalpreet Dhanoa, while paying tribute to the real-life people whose stories form the emotional core of Operation Safed Sagar.

Also Read: Dia Mirza reflects on Miss India days, credits Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen for their support: “Lara Dutta just took me under her wing”

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