Filmmaker and choreographer Ahmed Khan has spoken candidly about his long-standing friendship with actor Shahid Kapoor, addressing their past differences and sharing whether they could reunite professionally in the future. The two have shared a bond since childhood and have worked together on several projects over the years. However, reports of a fallout between them surfaced in 2015 after Ahmed revealed that Shahid had neither visited him during a serious health scare nor invited him to his wedding with Mira Rajput.

Ahmed Khan addresses past rift with Shahid Kapoor; says, “We’ll work together again when we come together”

In a recent conversation with News18, Ahmed looked back at their journey together, recalling how he was associated with some of Shahid's earliest career milestones. “I did 'Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra' (Shahid's debut in 90s music video by the band Aryans) and his first film Ishq Vishk as a choreographer. Then I directed him in a film called Fool & Final. After that, I produced Paathshala in which he played a role. But in the recent years, he’s following a certain template of films that he wants to do. I, on the other hand, am making a certain kind of films that I want to make. We’ll work together again when we come together,” he said.

Speaking about their personal equation, Ahmed admitted that they are no longer in regular touch, adding that time and changing priorities have naturally altered their friendship. “I mean, we don’t meet that much. We are childhood friends. We became friends when I was 11 and he was all of 7. So, our friendship started some 30 years back. But yeh kaam hi aisa hai na ki isme kayin naye dost aate hai. You befriend so many new people that you forget who your real friends are. Our lifestyles have changed now,” he shared.

The filmmaker's comments come more than a decade after reports of their strained relationship made headlines. In a 2015 interview with Pinkvilla, Ahmed had revealed that their differences had intensified while he was recovering from a severe vertigo attack caused by a damaged nerve beneath his ear. Recalling that difficult period, he had said, “I began to have vertigo attacks even when I was lying down in bed. The doctors finally detected a damaged nerve under my ear. I am fine now. But for two weeks, I was invalidated. We’ve had some differences that were brewing for a while. They just erupted, and as the world knows I wasn’t invited to his wedding. He didn’t come to visit me when I was injured. I guess it will take time for us to be normal with one another once again.”

Despite the past misunderstandings, Ahmed's latest remarks suggest that there is no bitterness, and he remains open to collaborating with Shahid again if the right project comes along. While Ahmed recently directed Welcome To The Jungle, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Cocktail.

Also Read: Mira Rajput marks 11th wedding anniversary with Shahid Kapoor through a sweet throwback post; see pic

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