Rick Roy has designed costumes for a number of well-known films over two decades. Some of these include, Housefull 2, Jannat 2, Raaz 3, Gabbar Is Back, Tumhari Sulu, among others. His latest film is the one which released today in the form of Bhai Tera Star Hai, starring Raghav Juyal in the lead.

EXCLUSIVE: “Each character in Bhai Tera Star Hai wears ONLY one colour,” shares costume designer Rick Roy; also reveals how he convinced Sanjay Kapoor to wear a funny-looking orange suit for a song

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Rick shared the thought behind styling Raghav’s costumes in the film. “He plays a wannabe actor and he thinks he is really good,” he said. “He is like those extra street smart guys, who think they can get away with whatever. The characters in the film are very realistic. The whole film is in the real space. But sometimes realistic becomes very random. We didn’t want the look of it to be random. We wanted it designed and specific.”

Sharing the unique idea he thought about, he added, “Every character has one single colour scheme. When you see the film, you will realize that each and every character in the film basically wears only one colour. We have done variations of each colour on that character. So, Raghav is all in brown, Niharika (NM) is in red, Vikalp (Mehta) is in green, etc. The film has a lot of characters. I thought if we mix all the colours with everyone, it will become a chutney of things. (Director) Vivek (B Agrawal) was very excited about this idea. But we wanted it to look like clothes that people will wear as it’s a realistic and real-time comedy.”

Bhai Tera Star Hai also stars Sanjay Kapoor, who has worn a wig for the first time in his career. Rick had a memorable experience working with him because of his humility. “Sanjay is extremely sweet,” said Rick. “He is like a child. He is very excited and open to experimenting. I was so surprised because, generally, actors who are senior and who have been there and successful are not very open to experimentation. They are very set in their ways ki yeh karenge, aisa hi hona chahiye. But Sanjay is not like that. You need to sit and chat with him, tell him that this is the idea and you have to convince him. If he is convinced, he is convinced. Then there is no second guessing.”

Rick had fun designing an unusual suit for Sanjay in the song ‘Nach Le Lalariya’. “He is wearing a full orange suit, which is ridiculous and funny, and nobody will wear it otherwise,” said Rick. “He was like, ‘Tu mujhe kya pehna raha hai!’”

Rick explained to Kapoor that the song is such and other actors are also wearing the same type of clothes. He asked Kapoor to just have a look at others’ costumes. “He then said, ‘Nahin, mujhe samaj mein aa raha hai tu kya kar raha hai. Cool cool, I will wear it’. Then he wore it and pulled it up so well. It was very exciting. He is a very charming and a very sweet man. I am very fond of him,” said Rick.

Rick has been working with younger faces in recent times. After Raghav Juyal in Bhai Tera Star Hai, he has designed clothes for Vaani Kapoor in Sarvagunn Sampann and Ibrahim Ali Khan in Diler. “It’s exciting to work with new and younger people. It keeps you fresh; there is fun. And I am all for fun. I hate boredom. They are open to more ideas and more exciting things. I am really enjoying working with this new lot of people,” he said.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kumar Sanu looks back at ‘Aankhon Se Tune’ as it gets recreated in Bhai Tera Star Hai: “Alka Yagnik ji and I were particular about getting every emotion and feel of the song just right”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.