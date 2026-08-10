EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on her motivation for staying fit, “I want to be able to eat the food I love”

Taapsee Pannu has often spoken about the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle while also enjoying the food she loves. For the actress, fitness is not about following a strict routine every single day, but about finding different forms of physical activity that keep her motivated and allow her to maintain a balance.

EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on her motivation for staying fit, “I want to be able to eat the food I love”

Speaking about her approach to food and exercise, Taapsee exclusively said, “I love eating food. One thing I have discovered is that if you want to enjoy the food you love without worrying too much about how many calories it has and how much weight you can gain after eating it, you should not skip your workouts.”

Rather than relying only on traditional gym sessions, she incorporates different activities into her routine to ensure that fitness does not become monotonous. Taapsee revealed that sports are an important part of her fitness regime, with squash being one of her preferred activities. She also combines it with gym workouts and aerial yoga, which provides a different form of physical exercise.

“I play sports at least twice a week, especially squash,” the actor added. “Of course, I also go to the gym and I also practice aerial yoga. For those who may not know, aerial yoga is performed using a fabric hammock suspended from the ceiling. These are the two or three ways I keep myself fit because going to the gym every day can get boring after a while. My biggest motivation for staying fit is simple - I want to be able to eat the food I love.”

Taapsee’s fitness philosophy is therefore centred on consistency, variety and balance. By combining sports, gym sessions and aerial yoga, she finds ways to remain active without allowing her workout routine to become repetitive.

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