Bigg Boss is rewriting its own rules yet again. Ahead of its upcoming season, the makers have unveiled a fresh twist called ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’, promising contestants a second shot at survival inside the house.

Salman Khan introduces ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ twist ahead of Bigg Boss 20

Host Salman Khan shared a new promo for the season on Wednesday, setting the tone with a dramatic sequence of two warriors locked in battle who end up killing each other. Salman then enters the frame and revives both fighters by chanting “Tathas-Two”, a play on the Sanskrit word Tathastu, meaning “granted”.

In the promo, Salman said, “Bigg Boss mein har saal game badalta hai. Is baar sirf game nahin, khelne ka tareeka bhi badalne wala hai. ‘Jeevan Daan’ sunne mein jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahin. Baaki, ghar ke andar pata chal hi jaayega.”

He accompanied the clip with a caption that read, “Two lives ka vardaan for all gharwale, meri jaan.”

Going by the concept’s name, contestants who face elimination could be handed an additional opportunity to stay in the competition. However, the makers have kept the finer details of the twist under wraps, with the full mechanics expected to unfold only once the season begins.

The show has a history of introducing such mid-season interventions to keep contestants on their toes, and ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ appears to be this season’s take on that tradition. With the promo already generating buzz online, fans are speculating on how the twist might be triggered and which contestants stand to benefit from it the most.

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV, with audiences now waiting to see how the new format shakes up the game inside the house.

Also Read: Salman Khan talks about 7 Dogs; says, “It’s the kind of film you want to experience in a theatre”

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