The Netflix special was filmed at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi with IAF veterans and families in attendance.

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, the cast of Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar will come together for a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode will mark the comedy series’ first Independence Day special and will bring together the actors who feature in the military drama with Indian Air Force veterans and their families.

Operation Safed Sagar cast to join The Great Indian Kapil Show for special Independence Day episode on August 15

The special episode was filmed at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi, creating a setting that connects the series’ story with the real-life heroes who inspired it. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, former Chief of the Air Staff, were among the distinguished guests present for the occasion.

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the episode will feature Operation Safed Sagar actors Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi. The cast interacted with members of the Indian Air Force during an evening that combined comedy, music and personal moments of tribute.

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The special episode is expected to bring together the entertainment and defence communities, with the celebrations paying tribute to the Air Warriors whose courage and service form the foundation of Operation Safed Sagar. The presence of veterans and their families also adds a real-life dimension to the episode as the country observes Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Operation Safed Sagar has been gaining international attention since its Netflix premiere on August 7. The series has entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 and is currently trending across 11 countries. The show has also received appreciation for its portrayal of one of India’s significant military operations and its focus on the courage, sacrifice and personal stories associated with the mission.

The Independence Day episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will therefore arrive at a time when Operation Safed Sagar is already finding an audience beyond India. By bringing the cast together with the real-life Air Force personnel connected to the story, the special aims to combine entertainment with a tribute to the spirit of service.

The first Independence Day special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring the cast of Operation Safed Sagar, will stream exclusively on Netflix on August 15, 2026.

Also Read: Army veteran calls out alleged Tricolour error in Operation Safed Sagar scene, seeks apology from makers and Netflix: “I am shocked”

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