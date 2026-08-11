The actress had earlier hinted at the shooting timeline for Raj & DK’s black comedy crime thriller during an interaction with fans.

Raashii Khanna has commenced shooting for Farzi 2, the much-awaited second season of the Amazon Prime Video series starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively got their hands on the pictures from the sets of the show where the actress is seen shooting for the Amazon Prime Video series, with the schedule now underway with its principal cast and crew.

Raashii Khanna begins shooting for Farzi 2 | Exclusive BTS pics

Raashii will be reprising her role as RBI officer Megha Vyas in the second season and will once again share screen space with Shahid and Vijay. The actress has been juggling multiple projects and had earlier hinted at the shooting schedule of Farzi 2 during an interaction with her fans.

In January this year, Raashii hosted an Ask Me Anything session on social media, where several fans asked her about the return of the Raj & DK-created series. Responding to one such question, she revealed that she had already spoken to director Raj Nidimoru about the next season. Raashii said, “Meri Raj sir se baat hui thi, jo humare director hain. Unhone mujhse bola ki hum log next year beginning mein Farzi shoot karna start karenge. (I spoke to Raj Sir, who is the director of our show. He told me that we will begin shooting by the start of next year). So I am guessing, hopefully by next year end.”

A few days ago, Raashii also spoke about her upcoming projects and confirmed that she had begun filming for the Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer. Her latest update now comes as the second season of Farzi moves ahead with its production.

Farzi is a black comedy crime thriller created, produced and directed by Raj & DK. The duo also co-wrote the series with Sita Menon and Suman Kumar. The first season followed Sunny, a disillusioned artist played by Shahid Kapoor, who turns to counterfeiting money as he attempts to find a way out of his financial struggles.

The series also features Vijay Sethupathi as Michael Vedanayagam, a determined police officer pursuing the counterfeit currency network. Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora and Regina Cassandra are also part of the cast in key roles.

With Farzi 2 now on floors, details about the storyline and the characters’ new arcs are being kept under wraps. However, the return of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna has already set the stage for the next chapter of the series.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna reveals why she said yes to Rajinikanth starrer Dharman; says, “It had so much heart”

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