Rhea Chakraborty shared how she and her brother turned to entrepreneurship during this challenging phase, launching their streetwear brand Chapter 2 Drip.

Actor and entrepreneur Rhea Chakraborty recently opened up about the challenges of running a business with her brother, Showik Chakraborty, while reflecting on the difficult period both siblings endured after 2020. Appearing on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s chat show Double Date, the duo shared insights into their personal and professional journey, including how they found a renewed sense of purpose through entrepreneurship.

Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence on losing work after 2020; says, “Nobody was signing me”

Rhea and Showik are the co-founders of Chapter 2 Drip, a unisex streetwear label, and are also associated with the Chapter 2 podcast. During the conversation, they spoke about the realities of working together as siblings, the struggles they faced during a challenging phase in their lives and how launching a business became a turning point for them.

When Neha Dhupia asked whether starting a venture together was an easy decision, Rhea admitted that mixing family and business is not always simple. She explained that working alongside a sibling often makes it difficult to separate personal emotions from professional matters.

She said, “It's hard to work with a sibling. It takes a lot of time to understand the distinction between personal and professional. If you're upset with them at home and then they do something small at work, it suddenly feels much bigger because you're already angry.”

At the same time, Rhea pointed out that there is a significant advantage to partnering with family. Speaking about the trust they share, she added, “The positive part of working with a sibling is that there is complete trust.” She further acknowledged, “But there are also challenges because of the dynamic.”

The actress also revealed that before finalising the name Chapter 2, she had considered a few unconventional options for the brand. One of her favourites was ‘Chudail Ka Badla’. Recalling the idea, Rhea said, “I was very keen on naming the brand ‘Chudail Ka Badla’. I was completely sure about it and even imagined creating cool T-shirts and merchandise.” She remembered how people around her reacted to the suggestion. “Everyone told me not to be so negative, but I kept saying, ‘It's not negative, it's funny,’” she recalled.

Another name that strongly resonated with her was Black Sheep, which reflected the way she and Showik felt during that period of their lives. “I even got bracelets made with ‘Black Sheep’ written on them because that's how we felt at the time. We felt like the black sheep of society,” she shared.

Eventually, the siblings settled on the name Chapter 2, which symbolised a fresh beginning and represented the new chapter they were trying to create for themselves. Showik also spoke about how the business came into existence during a particularly difficult phase. He revealed that while Rhea's acting career had slowed down, he too was struggling to find meaningful opportunities despite having completed his MBA.

Reflecting on those years, Rhea said, “After 2020 (in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death), I had stopped getting work. Nobody was signing me, and nobody was hiring him either.”

Showik further shared that he had secured admission for his MBA in the same year that he was arrested. Looking back on the dramatic turn his life took, he said, “I had scored 97 percent marks.”

Despite the hurdles they encountered, Rhea and Showik emphasised that trust, resilience and unwavering support for one another helped them navigate the challenges. Today, through their business and creative ventures, the siblings continue to move forward, turning a difficult chapter into an opportunity for growth and reinvention.

Also Read : Rhea Chakraborty says NGO sold 20,000 ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ T-shirts after she wore it on arrest day in Sushant Singh Rajput case

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