Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared a candid health update with fans, revealing that she is recovering from a painful hip injury that forced her to take an unexpected break from work. After being away from social media for some time, the actor returned with an emotional Instagram post explaining the reason behind her absence and reassuring fans that she is on the road to recovery.

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on “painful” hip injury: “I treated my body like a machine”

Along with the note, Rashmika posted a series of photographs from her recovery at home, including selfies, moments with her pet dogs, puzzle-solving sessions, desserts and thoughtful gifts she received from well-wishers.

Rashmika explains her injury

In her post, Rashmika admitted that she had initially hoped to keep the injury private but eventually decided to share the update with her followers. She revealed that this was her third injury in succession and reflected on how she had been pushing herself physically: "It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine."

The actor went on to explain that one of the tendons connecting her right hip to her leg had detached during a dance sequence for her upcoming film Mysaa. She wrote, "There are four tendons on each side of your hip that connect your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff. This happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa. My God, that's the most aggressive film I've ever done for sure!"

Rashmika Mandanna says, "Don't worry, I'm fine"

Despite the painful injury, Rashmika maintained an optimistic outlook and assured fans that the situation was under control: "Don't worry. It hurts but it's not unbearable."

She jokingly added that the forced break felt like a reminder from God to slow down, saying that if it were left to her, she would never take time off. The actor also shared that her previous injuries had all been "random" and the result of what she described as "freak accidents." While recovering, Rashmika said she has been spending her time solving puzzles, relaxing at home and enjoying desserts, though she admitted she misses her regular workout routine.

She confessed that staying away from exercise has been one of the biggest challenges during recovery, as she usually relies on intense workouts and running to stay fit. Her upbeat attitude struck a chord with fans, who filled the comments section with messages wishing her a speedy recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Once she recovers, Rashmika is expected to resume work on an impressive lineup of projects. The actor will next be seen in Mysaa, followed by Ranabaali, Pushpa 3, Animal Park and Rakka.

For now, however, Rashmika is focusing on healing, while assuring fans that she will continue to share updates as she progresses through her recovery.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna suffers hip injury during shoot, advised six weeks of rest

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.