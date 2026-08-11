Ananya Panday has been exploring spiritual destinations lately, and the actor has now visited the sacred Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra. The temple is among the twelve revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva and holds religious significance for devotees across the country.

Ananya Panday shares glimpses of her spiritual visit to Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga; see pics

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared glimpses from her visit to the Bhimashankar Jyotirling Temple. The actor, known for her performances in Call Me Bae and Chand Mera Dil, posted pictures from the spiritual destination, giving her followers a glimpse into her visit.

Her latest post also caught the attention of fans on social media. Soon after Ananya shared the pictures, the post received several likes and comments from her followers. Many fans filled the comments section with chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” reacting to her visit to the revered Shiva temple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

The Bhimashankar temple, located in Maharashtra, is considered one of the twelve Jyotirlingas associated with Lord Shiva. The pilgrimage site attracts devotees throughout the year, with many visiting the temple to seek blessings and offer prayers.

Ananya’s visit comes as she continues to share moments from what appears to be a spiritual journey. Through her social media updates, the actor has been giving fans glimpses of her visits to religious places and temples.

The Call Me Bae actor has also remained active on social media, where she frequently shares updates from her personal and professional life. Her latest post from Bhimashankar has now become another addition to her spiritual journey, with fans responding with messages and devotional chants.

As Ananya continues her temple visits, her Bhimashankar post has given followers a glimpse into her recent spiritual experience at one of Maharashtra’s most revered Shiva temples.

Also Read : Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025: Ananya Panday breaks into top 20, climbs to no 19

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