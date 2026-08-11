Amitabh Bachchan opens up about gruelling 24-hour work schedule at 83: “Commitments are commitments and must have preference over any other”

At 83, Amitabh Bachchan continues to maintain a demanding work schedule. The veteran actor recently opened up about his hectic routine, revealing that intense work commitments have kept him occupied for almost 24 hours at a stretch, leaving little time for sleep, food and his usual routine.

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about gruelling 24-hour work schedule at 83: “Commitments are commitments and must have preference over any other”

Known for regularly interacting with fans through his personal blog, Amitabh recently apologised for not being able to maintain the usual frequency of his posts. In his latest blog entry, the actor explained that his work schedule had become particularly demanding, with some shifts starting early in the morning and extending until the following day.

“Apologies for this wierd numbering and the missed Blogs ..The work hours and the intensity of work just did not give me time to get to connect .. so am extremely sorry !!! Work hours were stretching from 7am in the morning to almost 7 am the next day .. days of 24 hrs work,” he wrote.

The actor further stressed that his professional commitments had to take priority, adding, “Commitments are commitments and must have preference over any other .. time sleep food et al.” Amitabh also revealed that the beginning of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has provided him with some respite from his otherwise packed schedule. “But a break today as KBC 18th season with Sony does a start .. and on can only pray .. and pray,” he wrote.

He assured his followers that he would soon return to his regular blogging routine after reorganising his schedule. “I shall be with you in the regularity as before .. but let me organise , or rather let me re organise my system and we shall be in correct connect ..my love and my admiration ..मेरा आभार, मेरा आभार मेरा आभार !!!" he concluded.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 premiered on August 10, with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta appearing in the opening episode. The show airs Monday to Friday and streams on Sony LIV.

Meanwhile, Amitabh is also working on Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan calls out Preity Zinta on KBC over unanswered birthday wishes: “You didn’t even respond to me once”

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