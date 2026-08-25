She also extended her wishes to Kaziah Liz Mejo for being the Miss Universe India 2026.

Producer Pragya Kapoor on being jury member alongside Sushmita Sen for the first time during Miss Universe India 2026: “Feels like a beautiful full-circle moment”

Producer Pragya Kapoor feels elated to have become a member of the selection committee for the first time for Miss Universe India 2026. As the prestigious event concluded on Sunday in Jaipur, Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a bunch of exciting unseen clicks and pen a wholesome note capturing her experience of being a panellist alongside Sushmita Sen.

Producer Pragya Kapoor on being jury member alongside Sushmita Sen for the first time during Miss Universe India 2026: “Feels like a beautiful full-circle moment”

“A night out with @missuniverseorg. From working backstage for @sushmitasen47 at the first I AM She - Miss Universe India 2010 to now being on the jury alongside her feels like a beautiful full-circle moment. This is a beautiful reminder of what it means to dream fearlessly and to create your own path. @sushmitasen47, You are as warm, gracious and welcoming as ever, and always such a joy to be around..” wrote Pragya Kapoor.

Extending hearfelt wishes to the pageant winner, Kaziah Liz Mejo, she wrote, “Congratulations @kaziahmejo. A beautiful new chapter begins,” and continued, “It was such a joy to see you all shine, and an even bigger joy to be a part of this special evening. Here's to everything that lies ahead you've earned every bit of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragya Kapoor (@pragyakapoor_)

Pragya Kapoor added a golden feather to her illustrious cap by becoming a prominent member of the selection committee. What made her the right fit is her discerning eye as a film producer who brought with her grace and an unforgettable style to the panel.

Also Read: Dia Mirza reflects on Miss India days, credits Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen for their support: “Lara Dutta just took me under her wing”

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