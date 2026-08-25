Akshay Oberoi joins Prakash Jha’s Aashram Season 4; says, “It is a role that challenged me and made me very excited to come on board”

Actor Akshay Oberoi has joined the cast of Prakash Jha’s much-awaited Aashram Season 4 and has commenced shooting for the same. While details about his character are being kept tightly under wraps, his entry into the cult franchise has already sparked curiosity among fans.

Akshay Oberoi joins Prakash Jha’s Aashram Season 4; says, “It is a role that challenged me and made me very excited to come on board”

Prakash Jha’s Aashram has emerged as one of the most talked-about web series in the Indian streaming space since its first season premiered in 2020. Headlined by Bobby Deol as the self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala, the series quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with its gripping storyline, layered characters and powerful performances earning a massive following.

After the success of its previous seasons, Aashram is now set to return with its fourth season. The latest chapter recently commenced production following a mahurat ceremony, with filmmaker Prakash Jha beginning work on the much-awaited series.

Akshay has consistently experimented with diverse characters across films and OTT, and his recent work in projects such as Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups and Love Lottery has further showcased his ability to bring different shades to his performances. His entry into the Aashram universe is therefore expected to offer audiences yet another interesting facet of the actor.

Taking to social media, Akshay announced his association with the series and shared his excitement about joining the much-loved franchise.

Speaking more about the development, Akshay said, “Joining a show like Aashram is genuinely exciting because it has created such a strong and distinctive world over the years. Prakash Jha sir has a very unique way of telling stories, and the characters in this universe are never straightforward. When I heard about my character, I was immediately intrigued. There is a lot I cannot reveal at this stage because we are keeping the details under wraps, but I can say that it is a role that challenged me and made me very excited to come on board. I’m really looking forward to being part of this world and working with Prakash Jha and the incredible team.”

Also Read: Akshay Oberoi says he feels “fortunate” to join Geetu Mohandas’ female-led cast in Toxic

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