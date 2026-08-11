Comparing parenting to gardening, he said, “I am trying to be a good gardener so she can flourish into a wonderful human being.

Sidharth Malhotra has opened up about his experience of fatherhood, describing raising his daughter Saraayah as the “most amazing experience” of his life. The actor revealed that becoming a parent has brought a new sense of meaning, value and learning to his life, while also changing the way he looks at his priorities.

Sidharth Malhotra calls raising daughter Saraayah the ‘most amazing experience’ of his life: “I hope this wonderful relationship only flourishes”

Sidharth spoke about fatherhood at the IAA Leadership Awards 2026, where he was honoured with the Brand Endorser of the Year award. The Shershaah actor and his wife, actress Kiara Advani, welcomed their daughter Saraayah in July last year. Their daughter recently turned one, marking an important milestone for the couple.

Reflecting on the experience, Sidharth said, “We have been fortunate enough to be the parents of a young baby girl, who just turned one year old last month. It's been the most amazing experience of my life, and so many learnings.”

The actor also explained how watching his daughter grow has added a new dimension to his life. “It adds so much more content to your life; it adds so much more value to what you do in this world that we live in. It is very tough to describe,” he said.

Sidharth further shared that he and Saraayah are discovering each other as she grows and develops her own personality. “We are exploring each other every month, and I hope this wonderful relationship only flourishes, and I get to learn so much from my little daughter,” he added.

Talking about his approach to parenting, Sidharth compared raising a child to nurturing a plant. “I am trying to be a good gardener so she can flourish into a wonderful human being,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sidharth continues to balance fatherhood with his busy professional schedule. He will next be seen in The Vvaan, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The film, earlier scheduled for August 28, has been postponed to September to avoid a box-office clash with Yash-starrer Toxic. The Vvaan is now scheduled to release in theatres on September 25, 2026.

Also Read : The Vvaan: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer locks September 25, 2026 release; makers unveil intriguing new poster

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