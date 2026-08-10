Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has recently become a fixture of internet meme culture, with old clips of his interviews and public appearances resurfacing and going viral all over again. Reacting to the trend, Kishan said the exuberance people find funny online is simply an extension of who he is.

Ravi Kishan reacts to meme fame; says, “Shah Rukh Khan and Michael Jackson dance inside me”

An unlikely meme favourite

From his old remark about money following his brother to his spirited rendition of ‘Koteshwaray Shiv Koteshwaray’, several of Kishan’s past moments have been resurrected by social media users and turned into memes. What started as a handful of viral clips soon snowballed into a wider trend, with fans digging up more of his interviews and performances. The actor-politician, however, seems to be embracing the attention rather than shying away from it.

Speaking to News18 about his sudden meme fame, Kishan said, “I enjoy this because this is me!”

Icons who ‘dance’ inside him

Kishan went on to credit a wide range of cultural icons for shaping his flamboyant style, saying, “I’m from Al Pacino to Amitabh Bachchan to Balraj Sahni to Shah Rukh Khan to Michael Jackson to Elvis Presley… Itni saare log mere sharir mein naachte, gaate rehte hain. Toh main itni fusions deta rehta hoon ki yeh desh aisa deewana hee rahega. I’m the same guy jisne 20 saal pehle bola tha, ‘Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa.’”

Nothing is planned, says the actor

Kishan insisted that none of his viral moments are staged or rehearsed for effect. “I’m not trying anything. I’m not reading anything. I’m not doing extra theatrical or anything, or planning ki iss tarah bolunga. It’s just the moment I come, and something happens to my body, and words nikalte hai. Aur kuchh bhi hota hai, whether Parliament mein bhaag raha hoon ya kuchh bhi hai, it goes viral,” he said.

He also reflected on why audiences seem to be responding warmly to nearly everything he does these days. “Bolte hai na… jab samay aata hai, aapki har andaaz logon ko achhi lagne lagti hai. So, it’s just the time, blessing shower of God, humare purwajon ka, everyone from the family, people praying. I believe in that,” he said.

Kishan was last seen in director Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. For now, the actor-politician appears content to let the internet enjoy itself, insisting that he is simply being who he has always been.

Also Read: Believe it or not! Ravi Kishan has an UNEXPECTED connection with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

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