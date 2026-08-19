Saif Ali Khan is set to headline Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan, in which the actor takes on the challenging role of a visually impaired protagonist. Ahead of the release of the film’s first song, ‘Mere Hero Hai Woh’, stills from the track offer a glimpse into the emotional dynamic between Saif’s character and young actor Pahal Chaudhary.

Haiwaan: First Song titled ‘Mere Hero Hai Woh’ featuring Saif Ali Khan reveal his emotional bond with Pahal Chaudhary

The song is scheduled to release today and is expected to introduce audiences to one of the key relationships at the centre of Haiwaan. The stills feature Saif and Pahal in moments that hint at a close emotional bond between their characters. While details about the nature of their relationship are being kept under wraps, the track is positioned as an important part of the film’s emotional narrative.

In Haiwaan, Saif playing this character has marked another challenging role for the actor. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and is expected to combine elements of drama and emotion as the story unfolds around its central characters. The first song, ‘Mere Hero Hai Woh’, appears to offer an early look at the human side of Saif’s character and his connection with the young girl played by Pahal.

The newly released stills show Saif and Pahal sharing an understated camaraderie, with the visuals focusing on their characters rather than the larger scale of the film. The song is expected to further establish the emotional foundation of the narrative and give audiences a closer look at the bond that becomes significant to Saif’s character.

The film also marks another collaboration between Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar after approximately two decades along with the actor’s union with filmmaker Priyadarshan too. The director, known for working across genres, has brought together an ensemble for Haiwaan, with the story centred on its protagonist and the circumstances surrounding him. It is inspired by the Malayalam film Oppam also directed by Priyadarshan.

While ‘Mere Hero Hai Woh’ is set to provide the first musical glimpse of the film, the makers have kept much of the plot and character details closely guarded. The song’s release will consequently offer audiences their first opportunity to understand the emotional relationship between Saif’s character and Pahal’s character.

Haiwaan is produced under KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

With ‘Mere Hero Hai Woh’ arriving ahead of the film, the makers are beginning to introduce the emotional world of Haiwaan, with Saif Ali Khan’s performance and his character’s bond with Pahal Chaudhary emerging as key elements to watch.

Also Read: Haiwaan teaser to release on August 12, makers share new posters featuring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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