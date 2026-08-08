Netflix marked 10 years of its presence in India with the grand premiere of Operation Safed Sagar at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event brought together top Indian defence officials, war veterans, members of the real Golden Arrows Squadron, and the cast and crew of the series. In a first for a premiere red carpet, the Chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force came together for the event.

Netflix marks 10 Years in India with Operation Safed Sagar premiere at Bharat Mandapam

The series focuses on the Indian Air Force’s role during the Kargil War and explores a chapter of military history that has received limited representation on screen. The premiere was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, and Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth. Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos was also present at the event.

The premiere also marked a decade of Netflix in India. Addressing the gathering, Sarandos spoke about the platform’s journey in the country and its efforts to take Indian stories to audiences worldwide. He described Operation Safed Sagar as Netflix India’s biggest and most ambitious production so far. According to Sarandos, the project has generated more than $24 million, approximately ₹215 crore, for the Indian economy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared a special video message during the event and appreciated the team for presenting the story with authenticity and respect. He highlighted the difficult conditions faced by the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War, with missions conducted at altitudes between 15,000 and 18,000 feet.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh also acknowledged the series, describing the Kargil War as a defining moment for the Indian Air Force and military aviation globally.

The evening featured a patriotic musical performance by singer Shaan. Actor Taaruk Raina also performed “Azma Le,” a recently released track from the series.

Directed by Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar follows some of the Indian Air Force’s youngest officers during the Kargil War, focusing on the Golden Arrows Squadron and the challenges of conducting missions at extreme altitudes. The series also explores the personal experiences, pressure and sacrifices behind the operation.

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