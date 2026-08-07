Recently, the actor spoke about the backlash artistes face over their personal views and urged social media users to separate an artist’s work from their beliefs.

Actor Siddharth has opened up about why several celebrities choose to remain silent when asked about political, social or other sensitive national issues. While promoting his upcoming Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar, the actor addressed the intense backlash that artistes can face when they express their opinions on matters concerning the country.

Siddharth explains why celebrities stay silent on political and social issues; says, “Whatever I write, inke Instagram pe gaali padti hai”

The discussion comes amid ongoing conversations around educational reforms and student protests, which have sparked strong reactions on social media. Siddharth suggested that the fear of online trolling and personal attacks often discourages celebrities from publicly sharing their views.

Explaining the dilemma faced by artistes, Siddharth said, "I write 4 things. A) Sonam Wangchuk is a great man. B) Sonam Wangchuk is not a great man. C) Students have a right to protest. D) Students don't have a right to protest. Whatever I write, inke Instagram pe gaali padti hai." The actor went on to urge people not to direct hatred towards artistes simply because their personal opinions may differ from their own. He said, "Stop hating artistes," and further added, "Isse phele ki aap unki kaam ke liye feedback de, agar unke personal beliefs ya unke statements par gaye, toh yeh bahut galat baat hai."

Siddharth’s comments highlight the pressure public figures can face when they choose to speak about contentious issues. While celebrities are often questioned about their stance on matters of national importance, expressing an opinion can also expose them to criticism and trolling, particularly on social media platforms.

In recent times, several actors and artistes have publicly voiced their opinions on issues surrounding Sonam Wangchuk and student-led protests. Among those who have spoken out are Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prakash Raj, Sonakshi Sinha, Vir Das and Vishal Dadlani. At the same time, celebrities who chose not to comment have also faced criticism from sections of social media users.

On the work front, Siddharth will next be seen in Operation Safed Sagar alongside Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi. Directed by Oni Sen, the series has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. It is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP, along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films.

Operation Safed Sagar premieres on Netflix on August 7.

Also Read: Siddharth on starring in Operation Safed Sagar after Rang De Basanti; says, “The universe keeps picking me”

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