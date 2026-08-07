14 years of Gangs Of Wasseypur 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing Faisal Khan, “I had seen people with Faisal’s attitude in my own village”

Gangs of Wasseypur 2 completes 14 years of its theatrical release on August 8, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's portrayal of Faisal Khan continues to be remembered by audiences. The actor recently spoke about the real inspiration behind the character, revealing that it did not come from Hollywood gangster films but from people he grew up watching in his own village.

14 years of Gangs Of Wasseypur 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing Faisal Khan, “I had seen people with Faisal’s attitude in my own village”

Recalling how filmmaker Anurag Kashyap first approached him for the role, Nawazuddin said, “When Anurag Kashyap sent me the script, he simply said, ‘This is the character I want you to play.’ To be honest, I had never imagined he would consider me for such a powerful role. Perhaps he had seen glimpses of Faisal Khan in some of my earlier performances.”

The actor admitted he was overwhelmed after reading the script for the first time. He said, “The first time I read the script, I was stunned by the sheer depth and power of the character. As soon as I finished reading it, I was mentally transported back to my village. At the same time, films like The Godfather and Scarface were playing in the back of my mind.”

While he briefly considered drawing inspiration from Marlon Brando and Al Pacino's performances, Nawazuddin said he realised Faisal Khan needed an identity rooted in Indian soil. He said, “I briefly wondered if I should approach the role the way Marlon Brando and Al Pacino approached their iconic characters. But then I realised Faisal Khan had to come from a completely different place.”

Instead of borrowing from cinema, Nawazuddin said he turned to real life. He said, “I had seen people with Faisal’s attitude in my own village; zamindars and other influential men. They knew very little about the outside world, yet the way they carried themselves, sat, and spoke made it seem as though nothing existed beyond them. They projected immense authority, even when there was very little truth in what they were saying.”

To perfect the role, the actor revisited his village and closely observed people who embodied that manner. He said, “So I went back to my village, observed them more closely, and even spent time talking to their sons, who carried the same swagger and mindset. I borrowed those nuances and blended them into my performance to bring Faisal Khan to life.”

Fourteen years after its release, Gangs of Wasseypur continues to be discussed as a significant film in Indian cinema, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s portrayal of Faisal Khan remaining one of its most remembered performances.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, daughter Shora’s Naqaab plays to a packed house in Atlanta; actor shares candid tour moments

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