Munawar Faruqui has finally opened up about his experience on The Traitors Season 2 and the emotional impact of being voted out, revealing that he felt genuinely hurt after discovering that the contestants he trusted had allegedly been planning against him. Speaking on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Double Date, Munawar reflected on his journey and confessed that the manner of his eviction left him feeling betrayed.

Munawar Faruqui on feeling betrayed after his exit from The Traitors Season 2: “Mere saath sab sweet ban rahe the!”

Munawar was the first contestant to be voted out in the ‘Circle of Shaq’ in the episode, making his exit one of the early turning points of the season. While the comedian and entertainer has largely maintained his composure after leaving the show, this marked the first time he spoke openly about what went through his mind when he realised that the people around him had already been plotting against him.

Talking about the experience, Munawar said, “Mere saath sab sweet ban rahe the! Mere pass aakar they were talking very sweetly (Everyone was being sweet to me. They would come to me and talk very sweetly) and gaining my trust, that they know I am Innocent. I like trusting people, there was no stress.”

He further revealed how discovering that the others had allegedly pre-planned his eviction came as a shock to him. Munawar said, “Later I came to know they were all pre-planning against me. Tab dhakka laga tha, tab bura laga tha..sab ne milkar already pre-planned kiya hua hai mere khilaaf (That was a shock. I felt bad at that time. Everyone had already planned together against me).”

For Munawar, the disappointment wasn't simply about being eliminated from the game, but about the realisation that the relationships and conversations he believed were genuine may not have been what they appeared to be. Known for his ability to read people and situations, the experience also gave him a different perspective on trust, alliances and the psychological side of the game.

During his conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Munawar also spoke about his journey on the show, offering an insight into how he navigated the dynamics inside the game and dealt with the uncertainty that came with being surrounded by contestants who were constantly strategizing.

His candid confession gives audiences a glimpse into the emotional side of his The Traitors journey, a side that viewers had not seen after his eviction. While the game may have ended for him early, Munawar's revelations make it clear that the experience stayed with him, particularly the feeling of discovering that the trust he placed in others was not reciprocated.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty eliminated from The Traitors; actress says, “I am innocent. Always have been. Always will be”

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