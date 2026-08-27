Kuku Kohli passed away at 77 after a reported heart attack. Ashoke Pandit paid an emotional tribute, remembering the veteran filmmaker and his lasting impact.

Kuku Kohli’s death: Ashoke Pandit remembers filmmaker; says, “This is the first time you left without bidding goodbye”

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Kuku Kohli passed away at the age of 77 on August 25, 2026, reportedly following a heart attack. Following his demise, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit remembered the filmmaker and shared an emotional note on social media.

Kuku Kohli’s death: Ashoke Pandit remembers filmmaker; says, “This is the first time you left without bidding goodbye”

In his tribute, Ashoke Pandit recalled his long association with Kuku Kohli and described him as not just a senior but also a close friend and guiding presence in his life. He wrote, “Dear Kuku Ji, Standing today in front of your pyre, I realised that this is the first time you left without bidding goodbye.”

Pandit said that Kohli had been a constant source of support during difficult periods of his life. He recalled how the filmmaker's presence often gave him strength even without words.

“You have been a constant guiding light for me in life. There were so many times when I felt lost during trying times, and I always felt you standing by me in silent support. Your silence, too, spoke a thousand words,” he wrote.

Remembering their conversations over the years, Pandit spoke about Kohli's journey in the Hindi film industry. He recalled listening to the filmmaker's stories about his time working with Raj Kapoor and his early years as an assistant before eventually becoming a successful director.

“Your stories about your days of working with Raj Kapoor ji, your stories from your assisting days… till you became a full fledged successful director. Remember the glow in your eyes when you spoke about @itsrohitshetty’s success who was also your assistant. I could listen to them endlessly,” Pandit wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)

Pandit also highlighted the personal bond he shared with Kohli, saying that the filmmaker's support remained a constant presence through different phases of his life.

“Kuku ji, for the world, you were a brilliant filmmaker. But for me, you were a generous, large-hearted person. You were that warm hug in which I always found my joy. You were someone whose presence gave me strength, comfort and courage without ever having to say much,” he added.

Reflecting on the loss, Pandit said he would continue to find reminders of Kohli in the places and memories they shared. “I know I will never stop looking for you in the world around me - in the corridors, in your stories, in the laughter you left behind, and in all those quiet moments when I will wish I could hear you say my name and simply say, ‘Bye.’”

“You left without saying goodbye this time, Kuku ji. But I will carry you with me for the rest of my life. You will live on in all those hearts, whose lives you have touched,” he concluded.

Kuku Kohli is survived by his wife, veteran actress Aruna Irani, and his two daughters from his first marriage, Pooja and Karishma.

Also Read: Salman Khan pays tribute to Kuku Kohli; sends strength to Aruna Irani

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