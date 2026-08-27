The YRF Spy Universe action thriller, which released in theatres in July, will arrive on the streaming platform this Raksha Bandhan weekend.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha is set to make its digital debut. Netflix has announced that the action thriller will premiere on the streaming platform on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. The announcement gives audiences another major Bollywood release to look forward to this weekend.

Alpha OTT release announcement: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari starrer to premiere on Netflix on August 28

Netflix shared the news on social media, writing on its official Instagram handle, “Get ready to join the Alpha gang …. Watch Alpha, out 28 August, on Netflix!” It also shared an intense poster from the film also featuring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Directed by Shiv Rawail in his feature film debut, Alpha is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is the seventh instalment of the YRF Spy Universe and marks the first female-led film in the franchise.

The action thriller is headlined by Alia Bhatt as Sita and Sharvari as Durga, along with Anil Kapoor as their father Colonel Vikrant Kaul and Bobby Deol as the antagonist Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat. The screenplay has been written by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan and Ishita Moitra, based on a story by Uday Chopra.

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Alpha follows a highly trained assassin who is raised in isolation as a super-soldier by a rogue commander. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she discovers the truth about her family and the childhood that was taken away from her. She subsequently joins forces with her long-lost sister as the two set out to confront their creator and bring down his illicit military programme.

The film released theatrically on July 3, 2026, and its arrival on Netflix now expands its reach to audiences who may have missed its theatrical run or are looking to revisit the YRF Spy Universe instalment from home.

The OTT premiere comes at a time when the Hindi film industry has several new releases and promotional announcements competing for audience attention. With Toxic arriving in cinemas this week and several upcoming films generating buzz through trailers and teasers, Alpha offers viewers an additional option for a weekend watch.

For fans of the YRF Spy Universe, the Netflix premiere will also provide an opportunity to experience the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led chapter from the franchise at home.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE Alpha’s 18- and 21-year-old composers Abeer-Rohansh reveal Alia Bhatt CALMED them during ‘Massacre’ recording: “She realized we were nervous”; recall Aditya Chopra’s GOLDEN advice: “It’s not the film I’ve given you that’s big…”

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