The actress became emotional while bidding farewell to her fellow contestants and reflecting on the bonds she formed during the reality show.

Rhea Chakraborty eliminated from The Traitors; actress says, “I am innocent. Always have been. Always will be”

Rhea Chakraborty’s journey on The Traitors has come to an end. The actress was eliminated from the reality show after navigating its twists, alliances and uncertainties, with her exit becoming an emotional moment as she addressed her fellow contestants.

Rhea Chakraborty eliminated from The Traitors; actress says, “I am innocent. Always have been. Always will be”

During her time on the show, Rhea participated in the game while forming connections with several contestants. Her exit speech reflected on those relationships as she acknowledged the people she had grown close to during her stint on the show.

Addressing the contestants during her farewell, Rhea said, “I had a great time with all of you. You guys became my family away from family. But I really love all of you and I am sorry if I've pointed fingers at anyone at the Circle of Shaq. Krystle, Sahil, Miss Mallika, but it's just a game and I hope that we can all be friends outside the game. This felt like deja vu. Roses are red, Violets are blue, I am in Chapter Two. How dare you? I am innocent. Always have been. Always will be. Thank you.”

Rhea became visibly emotional while delivering her final words. Her statement, particularly the repeated assertion of being “innocent,” added another layer to her departure from the show, where contestants are required to navigate trust, suspicion and strategy.

The actress also described her experience on The Traitors as an opportunity to form friendships and experience a different side of herself. Throughout the game, her personality and approach to the challenges became part of her journey, while her interactions with fellow contestants remained an important aspect of her stint.

Her reference to “Chapter Two” also stood out during the farewell. Rhea has previously spoken about moving forward in her personal and professional life, and her final statement on the show framed her elimination as another phase rather than an end point.

With Rhea now out of the competition, The Traitors continues with the remaining contestants battling to make it to the end. Her departure, however, leaves behind the relationships and moments she shared during her time in the Circle of Shaq.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty reveals her father was removed from job over her controversy after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: “You are Rhea Chakraborty’s father, so you cannot work here”

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