Some celebrities attend events, and then some celebrities become the event the moment they walk in. Mouni Roy, quite reliably, is the latter. Whether she's standing on the steps at Cannes in couture or sitting at a European café in leather and boots, there's a consistency to her presence that is difficult to manufacture and impossible to ignore. And that is a quality that makes every appearance feel considered, purposeful and entirely her own.

Mouni Roy’s style file: 5 looks that prove her fashion versatility

The Red Carpet Moment - Cannes 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy stopped the presses in a sweeping white cut-out lattice strapless gown against the iconic red steps of Cannes, diamond necklace, sleek centre-parted bun, painting a picture of absolute confidence. Against one of the most photographed backdrops in the world, Mouni didn't just fit in, she stood out.

The Desi Glam Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

A baby pink organza saree, a structured sweetheart blouse, oversized chandbalis and a pose that could stop traffic... this is Mouni doing Indian dressing at its most effortless. No heavy embroidery, no overwrought styling, just the kind of softness that somehow hits harder than all the sequins in the room.

The Fashion Event Appearance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy posed all poised in a dark olive strapless ballgown with an intricately embellished corset bodice and a sweeping polka-dot tulle skirt. Her fit was moody, dramatic, and completely intentional. Shot under a single spotlight with her shadow as a co-star, this look doesn't just photograph well, it commands the entire frame.

The Press Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

That Mouni Roy has an impeccable dressing sense, is a fact. And she took it a step ahead and proved it, in this deep burgundy ruched lace column dress with a sheer floral-lace skirt cascading from the hem. The dress and Mouni were equal parts sculpted and sensual. Her sleek ponytail updo, kept the focus entirely on her dress, and Mouni's steady, direct gaze did the rest.

The Casual Mouni... Off-Duty in Europe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni here looks like the perfect model, all dressed up in a forest green belted leather trench coat, knee-high studded boots, black tights and cat-eye sunnies, sitting at an European café, hair moving in the wind. The setting is relaxed, but Mouni's outfit absolutely is not! This is the off-duty look that ends up being the most saved image of the week.

Five appearances, five completely different registers, and yet unmistakably the same woman behind every single one. Mouni Roy has built not just a wardrobe, but a visual identity. And this one moves between the Cannes red carpet and a café bench in Europe without missing a beat. The common thread isn't a signature silhouette or a recurring colour, but her conviction. And that, more than any individual look, is what makes her one of the most compelling style presences in the business right now.

Also Read: Mouni Roy to star in Suresh Krissna’s new love story produced by Prerna Arora

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.