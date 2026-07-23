Filmmaker Suresh Krissna, known for his work across languages and film industries, is set to return to the romance genre with a new love story starring Mouni Roy in the lead role. The film is being produced by Prerna Arora.

Mouni Roy to star in Suresh Krissna’s new love story produced by Prerna Arora

Producer Prerna Arora said, “Suresh sir has been one of my all-time favourite filmmakers. The moment he narrated the vision, I instantly knew I wanted to back this film. It’s a very young love story with a relatable narrative set in the age of social media, and I truly believe audiences will connect with it.” When it came to casting, both Krissna and Arora felt that the story needed an actress who could lead it with the required depth.

Krissna said, “Someone who could carry the emotional weight of the central character with grace, beauty and conviction. We both instinctively felt that Mouni Roy was the ideal choice. She is mesmerising, elegant, and a wonderfully talented performer. She immediately said yes and with Mouni coming on board, the film has acquired an entirely new dimension.”

Arora added, “After Jatadhaara, Mouni and I had spoken. She loved the script when we narrated it and she was immediately on board. There are a lot of surprises in the film to follow; this is just the beginning.”

The film marks Mouni Roy’s second collaboration with Arora following Jatadhaara, and brings her together with director Suresh Krissna for the first time.

The project is currently in development, with further details regarding the cast, crew and release timeline expected to be announced in the coming months.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani shuts down dating rumours with Mouni Roy; says, “Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views”

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