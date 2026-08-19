Ali Fazal opens up about his bulked-up Guddu Pandit look in Mirzapur The Movie; says, “The bhaukaal is definitely bigger this time”

Ali Fazal is set to return as Guddu Pandit aka Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur The Movie, and his dramatically bulked-up appearance has become one of the major talking points following the release of the film’s trailer. The actor has undergone an intense physical transformation to portray a bigger, stronger and more imposing version of the character on the big screen.

Ali Fazal opens up about his bulked-up Guddu Pandit look in Mirzapur The Movie; says, “The bhaukaal is definitely bigger this time”

Reprising the role that made Guddu Pandit a popular character in the Mirzapur franchise, Ali is taking the character from the streaming platform to cinemas. Mirzapur The Movie also marks the franchise’s transition from the digital space to the big screen, expanding the world and characters of the series into a feature film.

For his return as Guddu Bhaiya, Ali worked extensively on his physique to reflect the character’s established background as a wrestler. The actor focused on building muscle while also improving his strength, agility and overall physicality to suit the scale of the film.

His preparation involved strength and conditioning as well as combat training under an experienced wrestling expert. Beyond his physique, Ali also worked on his movement and fighting techniques to make Guddu’s physical presence appear convincing during the film’s action sequences.

Talking about the response to his transformation, Ali Fazal said, “The reaction to the trailer and especially to Guddu’s physical transformation has honestly been overwhelming. I have seen some of the reactions from fans and it is incredible to see how invested people still are in this character. Guddu has been a very physical character from the beginning because he is a wrestler, but for the film I knew that I had to take that aspect much further. The scale of cinema is completely different, and I wanted his physicality to reflect that. I wanted him to look bigger, stronger and more intimidating, but at the same time, it had to feel like Guddu. It couldn't just be about getting into shape or looking muscular.”

He further explained that the transformation was also part of reconnecting with a character he has played for years. Ali said, “Seeing fans go crazy over the look in the trailer is incredibly gratifying because they have been part of Guddu's journey from the very beginning. For me, this transformation wasn't just a physical challenge; it was another way of getting under the skin of a character I have lived with for years. Guddu Bhaiya has always had the fire, the rage and the hunger, and this time I wanted his physical presence to match all of that. Bringing him to the big screen has been a completely different experience, and I think audiences are going to see a Guddu they recognise, but also a version of him that they haven't seen before. The Bhaukaal is definitely bigger this time.”

With his new physique and action-oriented appearance, Ali’s Guddu Pandit is expected to bring a more physically intense version of the character to the big screen. The transformation adds another layer to Guddu as the franchise moves from streaming to cinema.

As Mirzapur The Movie expands the franchise into a theatrical format, Guddu Bhaiya is set to return with the same intensity audiences associate with the character, but on a larger cinematic scale.

Also Read : Ravi Kishan recreates viral ‘Gucci’ dance step with paparazzo; Mirzapur co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal join in; watch

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