Actress Helly Shah, known for her work in Gullak, is currently shooting for an upcoming web series in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. While the city has become the backdrop for her latest project, the actress has also been taking time to explore the local surroundings and experience the culture of the region.

Helly Shah takes a holy dip in Narmada during web series shoot in Narmadapuram

During her stay in Narmadapuram, Helly visited the city's well-known Sethani Ghat, located on the banks of the Narmada River. She was seen taking a holy dip in the river and spending some quiet time around the ghat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

The visit came amid her ongoing shooting schedule. Away from the camera, Helly appeared to make the most of the peaceful setting around the riverfront. Sethani Ghat is one of Narmadapuram's prominent landmarks and is known for its association with religious and cultural activities, including the evening aarti.

Her time in the city has also involved interactions with local residents. Despite her busy schedule, the actress reportedly spent some time meeting people in the area, with her approachable nature leaving a positive impression on those who interacted with her.

Helly's affection for animals was another aspect of her visit that caught attention. During breaks from the shoot, she was seen feeding a cow and spending time with street dogs around the area. These moments offered a glimpse of the actress away from her professional commitments and the usual atmosphere of a film set.

Narmadapuram, with the Narmada River and its historic ghats, has also provided a distinct setting for the upcoming web series. The city's riverfront and quieter surroundings are expected to add a local backdrop to the project, which is currently being filmed there.

The ongoing shoot has also drawn attention from residents, with locals getting an opportunity to catch glimpses of the cast and production in the city.

For Helly, the Narmadapuram schedule appears to have been about more than simply filming. Her visits to the Narmada, interactions with residents and moments spent with animals have offered a glimpse into how the actress has been spending her time between shoots.

While details about her character and the upcoming web series remain under wraps, Helly's visit to Narmadapuram has already given audiences a glimpse of her experiences away from the screen.

Also Read: Helly Shah embraces monsoon vibes with dreamy rainy commute post; fans call her ‘Queen of Simplicity’

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