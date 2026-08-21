Manisha Koirala opens up about her changing food journey; says, “I no longer want to fight my body”

Manisha Koirala has opened up about how her relationship with food has changed over the years, saying she no longer wants to be in conflict with her body and instead wants to focus on caring for and respecting it. The actress, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s streaming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, shared her thoughts on Instagram on Thursday.

Manisha Koirala opens up about her changing food journey; says, “I no longer want to fight my body”

Manisha posted a picture of herself enjoying a meal while speaking to the person behind the camera. Along with the photograph, she penned a detailed note reflecting on her journey with food, body image and learning to understand her body’s needs.

She wrote, “My relationship with food has changed over the years. From restriction and guilt to learning to nourish, enjoy and listen to my body. I no longer want to fight my body. I want to care for it, respect it and feel at home in it”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

The actress’ post comes after she recently celebrated her birthday with her parents organising the celebrations. Her friend and cycling partner Sarosh Pradhan also shared glimpses from the occasion on Instagram. His joint post with Manisha included videos and a photograph featuring the actress surrounded by close friends and family as they celebrated her special day.

In the caption, Sarosh wrote, “Joy of Parents taking the initiative to organize Manisha's Birthday”. In the videos, Manisha was seen dressed casually as she enjoyed the celebrations with her loved ones.

Sarosh has also been Manisha’s cycling partner, and the actress has previously credited him with helping her overcome her fear of cycling through heavy traffic.

Manisha remains one of Hindi cinema’s prominent actresses from the 1990s. She earned recognition for her performances in films including Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se, Gupt and Company. In 2012, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and underwent extensive treatment in the United States before recovering. She later documented her experience in her memoir Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life. Manisha eventually returned to acting and went on to appear in films such as Sanju and the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Also Read : Manisha Koirala opens up about fear and loneliest night after Cancer Diagnosis; says, “I felt I was going to die”

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