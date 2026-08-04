The high-octane track kickstarts the film’s soundtrack while also becoming the inaugural release under Excel Music ahead of the movie’s September theatrical release.

The promotional campaign for Mirzapur: The Movie has picked up momentum with the launch of its first song, 'Do Numbari'. Ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release, Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have unveiled the high-energy track, which not only serves as the first single from the film's soundtrack but also marks the Bollywood debut of popular Haryanvi singer, composer and lyricist Dhanda Nyoliwala.

Mirzapur: The Movie drops first song ‘Do Numbari’; Dhanda Nyoliwala wins hearts with his powerful Bollywood debut

Adding another milestone to the launch, 'Do Numbari' becomes the first-ever release under Excel Music, the newly launched music label by Excel Entertainment. The move signals the production house's expansion into the music space while introducing audiences to the soundtrack of one of the year's most anticipated theatrical releases.

Dhanda Nyoliwala, who has carved a niche for himself in the Haryanvi music industry with his chart-topping songs and distinctive musical style, brings his signature energy to the Mirzapur universe. Having amassed millions of fans through viral tracks and electrifying live performances, the singer now steps into Bollywood with a song that perfectly complements the gritty and raw world of Mirzapur.

The film transports audiences back to the timeline of Season 1, bringing together some of the franchise's most beloved and iconic characters on the big screen for the very first time. Fans can look forward to the return of Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) as the power struggles, rivalries and intense drama of Mirzapur unfold in a cinematic format.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanda Nyoliwala (@dhanda_nyoliwala)



Apart from the lead trio, the ensemble cast features Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

With 'Do Numbari' now setting the tone for the film's soundtrack and Dhanda Nyoliwala making a noteworthy Bollywood debut, anticipation surrounding Mirzapur: The Movie continues to soar. The action-packed entertainer is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie: Dhanda Nyoliwala’s Bollywood debut ‘Do Numbari’ to be the first song from the Ali Fazal and Divyenndu starrer

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