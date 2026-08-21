Kubbra Sait is officially back on the sets of Farzi for its highly anticipated second season, and this time, she arrives with even more joy, mischief and a little stand-up-comic energy.

Kubbra Sait begins shooting for Farzi Season 2, returns as Saira

Sharing cheerful pictures from outside her vanity van on social media, marked “Saira” and “FZ2,” Kubbra playfully teased, “Is this FAKE news?” before confirming, “Haan yaaar! Finally mad excited… let’s begin season ✌🏻 #FARZI.”

She captioned the post, “Come off, let’s begin the JOYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY,” because apparently regular-sized joy was not enough for her return to Saira’s world.

Kubbra had previously revealed that when Farzi first came her way, she committed to both seasons. Her latest post marks the beginning of that long-awaited second chapter and proves that some commitments do, in fact, survive longer than most modern relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

Created by Raj & DK, Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The first season introduced Kubbra as Saira, a woman closely connected to Kay Kay Menon’s Mansoor Dalal. What lies ahead for her remains firmly under wraps because, unlike Kubbra’s stand-up material, this is one story she genuinely cannot reveal yet.

Off-screen, Kubbra has been expanding her creative universe. Alongside acting, writing and hosting, she recently stepped into stand-up comedy, turning her life, her observations and occasionally her questionable decisions into material.

Now, as she returns to Farzi Season 2, Kubbra brings with her everything she has gathered between seasons: more experience, sharper instincts and considerably better punchlines.

Also Read: Kubbra Sait makes YouTube debut with candid vlog featuring MRI visit, Rs 760 benne dosa and more!

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