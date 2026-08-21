Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming original movie Babita Singh Reporting, offering a glimpse into an investigative thriller centred on a murder case that leads its protagonist into a web of secrets and unexpected revelations. Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the film stars Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role, with Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles.

Babita Singh Reporting Trailer: Nimisha Sajayan leads Prime Video investigative thriller set to premiere on August 28

Set to premiere on Prime Video on August 28, Babita Singh Reporting follows Babita Singh, fondly known as Baby, a young police officer whose life takes an unexpected turn after her childhood friend Bansi, played by Barun Sobti, is murdered. Determined to uncover the truth behind his death, Baby begins following a trail of clues that gradually leads her towards discoveries that have a personal connection to her own life.

The trailer introduces Baby as she attempts to piece together the circumstances surrounding Bansi’s murder. As the investigation progresses, she finds herself confronting secrets and relationships that challenge her understanding of the people around her. The film appears to combine the investigation with an emotional layer, exploring the impact of the case on Baby personally.

Speaking about the film, director Ambiecka Pandit said, “It is a story about an investigation that quietly unravels much more than just a murder. I wanted the mystery and emotion to move together, while keeping the storytelling grounded and engaging. The film also reflects the realities many women navigate—having their emotions dismissed, constantly adjusting, and struggling to be heard. At the same time, it is an entertaining investigation with layered characters and family dynamics. I’m excited for audiences in India and around the world to experience Babita Singh Reporting when it premieres on Prime Video on August 28.”

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Nimisha Sajayan, who plays Babita Singh aka Baby, also spoke about her experience of portraying the character. She said, “Baby is one of those characters that has stayed with me and, in many ways, changed me as a person. Playing her made me look inward and rethink the relationships in my own life—how I show up in them, what I expect from them, and how often we adjust without even realising it. That personal connection made Baby one of the most meaningful characters I have played, and one I know I will carry with me for a long time. I’m excited for audiences to discover her and experience Babita Singh Reporting when it premieres on Prime Video.”

Babita Singh Reporting has been produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani under the banner of Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three. Sudip Sharma serves as executive producer. The movie will premiere in Hindi with English subtitles on Prime Video across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 28.

Also Read: Babita Singh Reporting: Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti starrer Prime Video investigative drama to premiere on August 28

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