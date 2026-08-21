Avika Gor shares glimpse of Phuket vacation: “A little time away was exactly what I needed”

Avika Gor recently gave fans a glimpse into her Phuket getaway, sharing moments from her vacation on social media. The actor posted a video featuring her time by the beach, food experiences and the hospitality she enjoyed during the trip. Reflecting on the break, Avika said that the short getaway was exactly what she needed.

Avika Gor shares glimpse of Phuket vacation: “A little time away was exactly what I needed”

Sharing the video, she wrote, “A little time away was exactly what I needed. Slow mornings, great food and the warmest hospitality; the kind of days where you forget to check the time and don’t want them to end.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

Avika, who rose to fame with her role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu, has been balancing her professional commitments with her personal life. She made her television comeback with Pati Patni Aur Panga, where she appeared alongside her husband, Milind Chandwani. The couple tied the knot on September 30, 2025, at the filming location of the reality show.

Avika and Milind began dating in 2020 after meeting in Hyderabad and got engaged in early 2025. The couple has also been seen travelling together, including trips to destinations such as Thailand and the Maldives. After moving to Bangkok to support Milind’s career, Avika has continued to pursue her acting commitments in India.

The actor is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Her stint on the reality show has also made headlines following a confrontation with fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt. When Farrhana wished her luck, Avika responded, “Aap toh chahti nahi thi main aaoon.”

After returning to India, Avika addressed the incident on Instagram and apologised to Farrhana. She admitted that directing her frustration with the team towards Farrhana was unfair and acknowledged, "Reaction nikalna galat tha".

The Phuket vacation comes after a challenging period for Avika, who was recently hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue. Milind had revealed that she battled a severe fever of 103–104°F for five days before eventually receiving medical care.

Also Read : Avika Gor apologises to Jasmin Bhasin on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15; says, “I feel so guilty”

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