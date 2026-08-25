Kriti Sanon opens up about confidence, stage fright and her shy side in an Elle India interview, saying the “shy kid” in her never completely goes away.

Kriti Sanon says “shy kid” in her never fully goes away: “You can teach yourself confidence”

Kriti Sanon has opened up about self-awareness, confidence and the part of her personality that has remained unchanged despite years in the spotlight. In an interview with Elle India for its July 2026 cover, the actress admitted that while she has learnt to become more confident, the shy child she once was continues to be a part of her.

Kriti Sanon says “shy kid” in her never fully goes away: “You can teach yourself confidence”

Kriti Sanon opens up about confidence

Reflecting on her personality and journey, Sanon revealed that she used to write poetry, although she has not done so for some time. She also recalled struggling with stage fright as a child.

Despite years of acting, public appearances, magazine covers and being in front of cameras, the actress said that this aspect of her personality has not completely disappeared. “You can teach yourself confidence,” Sanon said, adding, “but I think that shy kid doesn't completely go away.”

Kriti says she prefers comfort over fashion

The Mimi actress also spoke about her personal style, which she said is much simpler than the glamorous image associated with her on-screen appearances. Her everyday wardrobe consists largely of basics, oversized clothing, denim and tank tops, with comfort taking priority over fashion. The contrast between her screen image and off-duty style reflects a more relaxed side of the actress.

Sanon's remarks about not wanting to be defined by expectations come at a time when her appearance and styling have frequently been discussed online.

Recently, her look in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for jewellery brand GIVA drew criticism from some social media users, who called the bralette-style top, cape and draped skirt inappropriate for a festival associated with family traditions. The campaign showed Sanon tying a rakhi to her on-screen brother and her pet dog.

She also faced online criticism following the release of Cocktail 2, particularly over the styling and camera work during scenes featuring her in beachwear. Some viewers accused the film of objectifying her, while others questioned why women's clothing continues to attract scrutiny both on screen and outside it.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Kriti Sanon’s outfit in Raksha Bandhan ad: “Why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini?”

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