Kangana Ranaut questioned Kriti Sanon’s outfit in her Raksha Bandhan ad, calling the campaign “intentionally creepy” and questioning her styling choice.

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Kriti Sanon’s outfit in Raksha Bandhan ad: “Why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini?”

Kangana Ranaut has questioned Kriti Sanon’s styling in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, objecting to the actress’ outfit while celebrating the festival with her brother. Kangana described the advertisement as “intentionally creepy” and questioned why Kriti was shown wearing what she referred to as a bikini or undergarments.

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Kriti Sanon’s outfit in Raksha Bandhan ad: “Why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini?”

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad

Kangana shared her reaction on her Instagram Stories, where she discussed the variety of clothing options available to women before questioning Kriti’s look in the advertisement. “It is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes,” Kangana wrote. She went on to list several options, including cocktail dresses, lehenga cholis, jeans, sarees, bikinis and salwar kameez.

Kangana then questioned the styling choice in the advertisement, asking, “Where are all your styling options?” She further wrote, “Why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/undergarments?” Kangana concluded her reaction by calling the advertisement “intentionally creepy.”

What is Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement about?

Kriti features in GIVA’s Raksha Bandhan campaign titled Furever Sibling. The advertisement gives the traditional festival a pet-friendly twist, with Kriti celebrating Raksha Bandhan alongside her brother and later tying a Rakhi to her pet dog.

The campaign was created to promote GIVA’s pet collection. Kriti is dressed in an off-white bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt, combining contemporary styling with traditional elements.

The outfit, however, became a talking point among some social media users, with several questioning whether the look was appropriate for a Raksha Bandhan-themed advertisement. Some users also referred to the blouse as a “bra” or “bikini.”

Kriti has not publicly responded to Kangana’s comments at the time of writing. The criticism adds to the social media discussion surrounding the campaign and its styling choices.

Also Read: Sasti copy Part 2, 3, 4…: Why Kangana Ranaut vs Taapsee Pannu has become Bollywood’s longest-running unwanted franchise

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