Kriti Sanon has responded to the criticism surrounding her outfit in a recent Raksha Bandhan jewellery advertisement. The campaign attracted attention online after some social media users objected to Kriti’s deep-neck, bralette-style blouse, arguing that the look was not suitable for an advertisement associated with the traditional Indian festival. The controversy gained further traction after actress and politician Kangana Ranaut also questioned Kriti’s choice of outfit.

Kriti Sanon hits back at outfit criticism over Raksha Bandhan Ad: “When will we stop telling women what to wear?”

Addressing the criticism, Kriti said that festivals should not be reduced to discussions about a woman’s clothing. According to the actress, the meaning of Raksha Bandhan lies in the emotional bond and promises shared between family members rather than in what someone chooses to wear.

“The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!” she wrote.

Kriti also used the discussion to raise a broader question about the way women’s clothing is often linked to their cultural values. She argued that changing fashion trends should not determine how much respect a woman has for her traditions.

“Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear??Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!” wrote the actress.

The advertisement also sparked debate because it showed Kriti tying a rakhi to a dog. While some viewers questioned the creative choice of including a pet in the Raksha Bandhan campaign, much of the discussion centred on Kriti’s outfit.

On Monday evening, Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at the advertisement and questioned why Kriti would choose such an outfit for the occasion.

“It’s a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehnga cholis, jeans to saris, bikini to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!” she wrote.

Also Read : Kriti Sanon shares candid photo dump on Instagram; gives fans a peek into her life beyond the spotlight

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