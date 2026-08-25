Kajol says Gen Z is rediscovering 90s films, wants more passionate romance like K3G and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: “There is a whole revival”

Kajol is witnessing a renewed interest among younger audiences in films from the 1990s and early 2000s. As Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 25 years, the actor has noticed that viewers who were not even born when some of her popular films were released are now discovering them and sharing their reactions.

Kajol says Gen Z is rediscovering 90s films, wants more passionate romance like K3G and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: “There is a whole revival”

Kajol said there has been a noticeable revival of cinema from her era, with younger viewers revisiting films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. “There is a whole revival of the '90s and 2000s scene that has come up,” she told Hindustan Times.

Talking about her interactions with younger fans, Kajol said, “Younger people come up to me and say, 'Oh, we just watched K3G. We've just watched Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. We've just watched Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. What a cool film it is!' It's very exciting.”

According to Kajol, the renewed popularity of these films is not only about nostalgia. She believes younger audiences are also connecting with the emotional and romantic storytelling that was common during that period.

When asked about the character closest to her personality, Kajol immediately named Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. “Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I feel like there I was a tomboy then!” she quips.

Kajol also reflected on why films from the 1990s continue to attract younger viewers. She said, “There is that whole wanting to, you know, watch films like that, which were somewhere, I think, made with a lot of passion and cleanliness."

She added, “They were kind of much more romanticised than films today. So I think people want films like that. They want to watch films like that. I hope we can make films like that till today.”

Interestingly, while Gen Z viewers are discovering her work, Kajol's children, Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn, are reportedly less interested in watching her films. Kajol explained, "They feel I'm a little too convincing in films and that I'm too good an actor at times!"

She added, "They're like, 'We don't watch your movies because we don't want to watch our mum cry too much."

Kajol joked about the situation, saying, "If I was a bad actor, maybe they would have seen more of my films. But because I cry so well on screen, they're like, no, we don't watch your movies because we don't want to watch our mom cry too much on screen."

Meanwhile, Kajol has also addressed speculation surrounding her upcoming projects. Reports have linked her with Atlee and Allu Arjun's Raaka, earlier referred to as AA22xA6, as well as Prabhas-starrer Spirit. Dismissing the rumours, she said, "I don't pay attention to all of these news articles, really. I mean, 90% of them are all rubbish anyway."

She added, “The day I do sign a film, I'm very clear about it. People will know within minutes, everybody will know that I'm doing this.”

Kajol was last seen in Do Patti and the horror drama Maa. She is now gearing up for her next major big-screen appearance in Maharagni.

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