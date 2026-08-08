National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon has opened up about the importance of maintaining mental and emotional well-being while working in the film industry. Known for taking on a wide range of roles across genres, the actress revealed that her approach towards acting and her own emotions changed after working on films such as Mimi and Do Patti.

Kriti Sanon open up on mental health: “It’s essential to take care of your mental and emotional well-being”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TOI, Kriti explained that she once believed the characters she portrayed did not have any impact on her personal life. However, her experience with certain emotionally intense roles made her reconsider that belief.

She said, “Before Mimi and Do Patti, I used to believe that the characters I played never affected me in real life. But those two films made me realise that, even if you think you're unaffected, your characters always leave a subconscious impact.”

Kriti further explained that the effect of an intense character may not always be immediately noticeable. According to the actress, emotions or behavioural changes can sometimes emerge days or even a week after completing a role. “Sometimes you notice it a week later, sometimes just a few days later, through the way you're feeling or reacting. That's when I understood how important it is to switch off from your character consciously.”

The actress also pointed out that actors need to learn how to separate their personal emotions from their professional responsibilities. She recalled instances when she had been emotionally low or dealing with difficult circumstances in her personal life but still had to perform in a comedy project.

“There have been many instances when I've been emotionally low or dealing with something difficult in my life, yet I've had to shoot for a comedy. That has happened to me quite often,” she added.

Emphasising the need to prioritise mental health, Kriti said, “As actors, we're constantly tapping into and playing with our emotions, so I believe it's essential to take care of your mental and emotional well-being.” She also suggested finding the right form of support, whether through meditation, therapy or other practices. “Whether it's meditation, therapy, or anything else that helps you stay balanced, it's important to have that support. I meditate on and off, and that's something I personally find very helpful.”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read : Kriti Sanon admits success didn’t erase her self-doubt: “The shy kid never completely goes away”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.